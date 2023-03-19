MALTA 15

GREAT BRITAIN 5

(3-1, 3-0, 5-3, 4-1)

MALTA

Z. Dzanovic, N. Bonavia, J. Valletta 1, G. Bonavia 1, J. Cassar 4, D. Bugeja, Z. Cutajar Licari 1, L. Montebello Brown 1, E. Schembri 3, J. Chircop 3, L. Dimech, E. Mallia 1, I. Schembri.

GREAT BRITAIN

F. Monaghan, T. Davis 1, M. Dickson 1, J. Carolan, H. Walsh, H. Broadhurst, S. Fitzsimons, L. Mckie, R. Bentham 1, A. Cook 2, I. Nash, P. Ash, L. Hewitt.

Refs R. Vehovec, O. Ardaches

Malta U-17 did not have to break sweat to beat Great Britain 15-5 and collect maximum points from Group D of the LEN U17 European Junior Championship qualification tournament.

On paper, Great Britain looked like possibly tricky opponents when they faced Malta in their last commitment of the qualification tournament yesterday, considering the hosts were without two of their best players – the influential Jayden Cutajar, scorer of 15 goals, who was given a breather and Sam Engerer.

Moreover, Malta had already reached their goal of winning the tournament with maximum points and qualifying for the finals in Turkey – an historical feat for a waterpolo national team.

