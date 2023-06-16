The Malta women’s national team will face a tricky test in their return to the U-17’s European Championship qualifications after being drawn with Croatia, Azerbaijan and Luxembourg.

These 2023/2024 qualifications will mark the return of the Maltese selection to this category after an absence of two seasons.

They will be led by coach Vince Galea who took over from Kathleen Saliba with the latter joining Hibernians to take over their U-16’s girls team.

Malta will be playing in League B round 1, Group 3 and will be vying for promotion with the six group winners and the runners-up with the best record moving to League A.

League A round 2 will determine the seven participants that will join hosts Sweden in the 2024 finals.

Hosts will be appointed for each mini-tournament, to be played between August 1 and November 20.

The U-17’s selection are currently involved in a training camp under the guidance of coach Galea.

SQUAD

GOALKEEPERSErika Muscat (Birkirkara), Maya Muscat (Hibernians), Julia Maria Zarb (Mġarr / Mtarfa / Żebbuġ).

DEFENDERSJulia Buhagiar (Birkirkara), Maia Gauci (Birkirkara), Kaysia Micallef (Swieqi United), Thea Ida Scicluna (Mtarfa FC), Francesca Bartolo (Raiders Lija FC), Amber Galea (Mġarr / Mtarfa / Żebbuġ), Kristina Zammit (San Ġwann), Cheyenne Mifsud (Birkirkara).

MIDFIELDERSIlona Abela (Swieqi United), Stella Francalanza (Birkirkara), Ema Micallef (Swieqi United), Lexine Farrugia (Raiders Lija FC), Leanne Frendo (Swieqi United), Tea Kimamo (Swieqi United), Thais Muscat (San Gwann).

FORWARDSAmelia Vassallo (Birkirkara), Lara May Azzopardi (Birkirkara), Lisa Calleja (Melita), Nyorah Celeste (Hibernians), Aisha Micallef (Swieqi United), Nilayza Attard (San Gwann), Suzanne Farrugia Sacco (Raiders Lija FC).