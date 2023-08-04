The Malta women’s U-17 national team ended their commitments at the European Championship finals in 12th place after they were beaten by Serbia 11-6 in their final play-off match in Manisa, Turkey on Friday.

Anna Goncharenko’s girls were aware of the difficult task ahead on Friday when facing a Serbian team who hold great tradition in the sport of waterpolo.

But still the Maltese girls fought hard with their opponents to bow out of the competition with their heads held high after their historical achievement in the championship.

In fact, this is the first time that Malta manages a top 12 championship in such a prestigious championship and given the young talent that exists in the squad the future is bright for this national team.

The Maltese girls had started brightly as they shared four goals with their opponents, Zaira Bartlo, notching a brace of goals, one of which from the penalty spot.

