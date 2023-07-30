MALTA 15

SWITZERLAND 7

(5-3, 2-0, 5-4, 3-0)

The Malta U-17 girls' national team were off to an impressive start at the European Championship finals as they beat Switzerland 15-7 in their opening match in Manisa on Sunday.

Anna Goncharenko’s girls produced a strong display against the Swiss as Maltese players were at their clinical best to punish their opponents and ease home to a comfortable victory.

Skipper Zaira Bartolo and Nadya Azzopardi were Malta’s leading scorers with four goals each with Elisa Amato following just behind after netting a hat-trick.

The Maltese were off to a fine start and managed to force their opponents to concede four penalties in the opening session which were all converted by Bartolo twice, Azzopardi and Elya Schembri with the other goal coming from the same Azzopardi from a man-up set to take a 5-3 lead.

