MALTA 7

GERMANY 9

(2-1, 2-4, 1-1, 2-3)

The Malta U-17 waterpolo national team produced a battling display before going down to Germany in the opening match of the European Championship finals in Manisa, Turkey.

Milan Cirovic’s boys produced a very encouraging performance against a German team who is ranked much higher than our team on the continent and who only assured themselves of a narrow victory in the final session.

In fact, the Maltese started the game very well as despite trailing to Vukasin Simic goal midway through the first session, they managed to turn the result in their favour with goals from Dean Bugeja and Jayden Cutajar, from the penalty spot.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com