MALTA 12

SLOVAKIA 5

(4-3, 2-1, 3-1, 3-0)

MALTA

Z. Dzanovic, S. Engerer, J. Valletta, G. Bonavia, J. Cassar, D. Bugeja, Z. Cutajar Licari, J. Cutajar 8, E. Schembri 3, J. Chircop, L. Dimech 1, E. Mallia, I. Schembri.

SLOVAKIA

D. Szitas, D. Szliva, A. Zubcak 1, L. Cebo 3, M. Dnistryan 1, M. Valko, N. Da Silva, P. Bezuch, D. Luc, P. Bodoki, T. Cifra, V. Lampart, M. Seprak

Refs: Gregory Courbin, R. Mueller

The Malta U-17 national team made it three wins out of three to qualify for the European Championship finals when they eased past Slovakia 12-5 at the National Pool.

The Maltese boys knew that this was a must-win duel for them after Poland beat both Slovakia and Great Britain yesterday, to stay in contention for the top spot

