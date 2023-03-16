The Malta U-17 waterpolo national team were off to a storming start in the European Championship qualifiers when they demolished Latvia 34-3 at the National Pool.

As the scoreline clearly shows this was a no-contest as the Maltese youngsters were of a different class to their opponents, scoring at regular intervals throughout all four quarters to record a comprehensive victory.

Elijah Schembri led Malta’s scoring with six goals while Jayden Cutajar and Julian Chircop found the opposing net five time.

Sam Engerer and Luigi Dimech added four goals apiece. Jayden Cassar and Dean Bugeja both scored a hat-trick with the other goals coming from Julian Valletta, Gabriel Bonavia, Zak Cutajar Licari and Enrico Mallia.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt