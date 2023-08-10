MALTA 12

UKRAINE 8

(2-0, 2-3, 5-1, 3-4)

The Malta U-17 national team are safely through to the knock-out stages of the European Championship finals after they despatched Ukraine in a hard-fought match in Manisa, Turkey.

The Maltese players showed a lot of character to overcome the challenge of a Ukraine side who came into the match after upsetting group favourites Germany 13-12 on Wednesday.

But Milan Cirovic’s boys showed great solidity in their game to move clear of their opponents in the third session and then managed to administer their advantage in the final quarter when the Ukrainians tried to no avail to save the match.

The Maltese produced great defensive play in the opening session as their high press gave little space to the Ukrainian players to threaten their goal.

