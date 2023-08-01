MALTA 12

ROMANIA 9

(4-1, 1-3, 5-3, 2-2)

The Malta U-17 women’s national team eased past Romania to secure their place into the knock out stages at the European Championship finals, which are currently being played in Manisa, Turkey.

Anna Goncharenko’s girls came into the match on the back of a tough 15-5 defeat to Slovakia on Monday.

That defeat left the Maltese girls needing to beat the Romanians, who are ranked higher than our national team in the World Aquatics rankings, to ensure second spot in the group and a place in the cross-over stage of the championships.

On Tuesday, the Maltese girls were back on song as they managed to outwit their Romanian opponents to secure a much-needed win that not only see them progress into the competition but more importantly earns them a top-12 placing in the prestigious championship.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com