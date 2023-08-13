MALTA 13

FRANCE 9

(3-3, 3-2, 2-1, 5-3)

The Malta U-17 national team ended their commitments in style as they stunned France in their final positional play-off to secure 11th place at the European Championship finals played in Turkey.

It was a stunning performance from Milan Cirovic’s boys who managed to outmuscle the more-quoted France side to ensure they finish in the highest-ever placing achieved by our country in this age-group at the continental championship.

Elijah Schembri finished as the team’s leading scorer with four goals while Sam Engerer bagged a hat-trick while Jayden Cutajar, the team skipper netted a brace.

The first session turned out to be a real thriller with both teams hitting blows to each other, turning the match into a real thriller

Pau Pourtau Sire put the French ahead, but the Maltese came back strongly and turned the match around through Elijah Schembri, through a man-up set, and a Jayden Cutajar penalty.

