The draws for the 2023-24 UEFA EURO U17 and U19 qualifying rounds took place this week in Nyon, Switzerland.

Toze Mendez’s U-19 team, who were in Pot D, will take on Ukraine, Slovakia, and Kosovo in Group 7.

The 2023/24 UEFA European Under-19 Championship qualifying round draw has set up the 13 autumn groups that will begin the road to the eight-team finals in Northern Ireland.

Malta will now host this UEFA mini-tournament, with fixtures taking place on November 15, 18 and 21, 2023.

Kosovo and Ukraine cannot host a tournament for the time being, and Slovakia suggested dates that were not suitable for the other countries and thus the responsibility of hosting this mini-tournament fell into the hands of the Maltese FA.

The top two teams in each group will join top seeds Portugal in the spring 2024 elite round along with the third-placed team with the best record against the top two in their section.

Click here for full story