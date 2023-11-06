The Maltese Under 18 and the Seniors were the main protagonists on match day 5 of the European Blackball Championship which is being held at the Dolmen Hotel.

The young Maltese outfit beat Ireland 21-4 and France 14-11 to end a very positive day for them.

In the Seniors category, the home contingent had two positive results as the A team beat Wales 13-12 and then had the better of Belgium A 21-4.

On the other hand, Malta B was in dominant form as they beat Catalonia 21-4.

The men’s A team had a 15-10 win against Northern Ireland but then lost to France 13-12.

On the other hand, the B2 Men’s team was defeated by England B 13-8 while Malta B also went down to Scotland 15-6.

