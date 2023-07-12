The Malta U-18 pool national team were crowned as world champions during the competition that is being played in Agadir, Morocco.

This is the second major title won by the local federation in this age group after they were crowned European champions during the tournament that was held last February.

The Maltese team, formed by Steve Muscat, Nick Muscat, Chaylon Castaldi, Jake Castaldi and Nordai Desira, produced a very consistent performance throughout the tournament and reached the final where they faced South Africa.

In the final, the Maltese players held their nerves to beat the South African side 8-6 in the final.

