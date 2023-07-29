The Malta Under-18 men’s team started off their FIBA European Championships Division C campaign with a tough loss to hosts Azerbaijan on Saturday.

It was a defeat that was characterised by a fourth-quarter surge by the Azeris after three very close quarters in which coach Duncan Fenech’s clan managed to spend time in the lead as well.

Malta Under-16 players Malcolm Buttigieg de Piro and Sebastian Pace were rewarded for their efforts this past week in Kosovo with another call-up to the next age group and both were involved in the team’s opening tie.

Malta’s Connor James led the game’s scoring with 22 points, adding eight rebounds to his final statistics. Adam Azzopardi followed with 12 points and five rebounds. Isaac Xuereb was alert under the boards to grab 10 rebounds.

