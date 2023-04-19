The Malta U-19 national team were handed a tough draw for the UEFA Championship finals as the draws of the annual tournament, which will be held on our island this summer, was held at the Manoel Theatre, in Valletta on Wednesday.

Malta, guided by coach Toze Mendes, were put in Group A and were pitted against Portugal, Poland and Italy.

On the other hand, Group B, will be formed by Iceland, Greece, Norway and Spain.

The UEFA U-19 Championship will get under way on July 3 and will come to a close with the final on July 16.

No doubt, the Maltese youngsters will be bracing themselves for a very tough experience in the championships as they will be up against some formidable opponents.

