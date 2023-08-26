Hibernians FC are on the verge of re-signing talented midfielder Lucas Caruana.

The 17-year-old left the Paolites last summer to join Sampdoria in the Italian Primavera championship.

The Malta U-19 international had started his campaign brightly with the Genoa-based club but towards the end of the season he struggled for first-team football and the young midfielder decided to leave the club.

It is understood that Caruana was courted by a number of Italian clubs but no concrete offers were presented to the player who decided it was time to return to Maltese football.

