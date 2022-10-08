A second defeat for the Malta U-19’s women’s national team as they lost 7-0 to Belgium in their second 2022/2023 UEFA Women’s U-19’s European Championship qualifications.

The game, played at the Municipal Sergio Conceicao of Coimbra, saw Belgium open a three-goal lead in the first 45 minutes to put enough daylight between them and Malta ahead of the second half.

Belgium, hosts of next year’s finals, have already qualified to the tournament and are participating only to prepare themselves as much as possible for the European Championships.

