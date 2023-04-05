The Malta U-19’s women’s national team secured a comfortable victory in their opening game of the 2023 UEFA Women’s European Championship qualifications.
Led by coach Frank Schembri, the Maltese side faced hosts Armenia and eased to a 4-1 victory to pick up three important points.
Should Malta beat the Faroe Islands in Friday’s qualifier, Schembri’s side would secure promotion to League A for the second time.
More details on SportsDesk.
