The Malta U-19’s women’s national team secured a comfortable victory in their opening game of the 2023 UEFA Women’s European Championship qualifications.

Led by coach Frank Schembri, the Maltese side faced hosts Armenia and eased to a 4-1 victory to pick up three important points.

Should Malta beat the Faroe Islands in Friday’s qualifier, Schembri’s side would secure promotion to League A for the second time.

More details on SportsDesk.