The chances of a second consecutive promotion for Malta to League A of the U-19’s European Championship qualifications were dealt a heavy blow after a 4-2 defeat at the hands of the Faroe Islands.
Led by Frank Schembri, Malta has picked up three points having played their two games in this three-team group.
The remaining match in this group will be between the Faroe Islands and hosts Armenia – on Monday, with the Nordic nation having the opportunity to clinch promotion with either a draw or a victory.
