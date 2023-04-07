The chances of a second consecutive promotion for Malta to League A of the U-19’s European Championship qualifications were dealt a heavy blow after a 4-2 defeat at the hands of the Faroe Islands.

Led by Frank Schembri, Malta has picked up three points having played their two games in this three-team group.

The remaining match in this group will be between the Faroe Islands and hosts Armenia – on Monday, with the Nordic nation having the opportunity to clinch promotion with either a draw or a victory.

More details on SportsDesk.