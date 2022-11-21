The Malta U-19’s national team will be stepping up their preparations for next summer’s European Championships as they will face three high-profile sides in a friendly tournament on our shores.

Coached by Toze Mendes, Malta will be hosting Portugal, Germany and Poland in the coming days.

Malta will be hosting the U-19’s European Championships between July 3-July 16, with several heavyweights expected to grace the Maltese fields during that period.

Click here for full story.