The Malta U-19’s national team will be stepping up their preparations for next summer’s European Championships as they will face three high-profile sides in a friendly tournament on our shores.
Coached by Toze Mendes, Malta will be hosting Portugal, Germany and Poland in the coming days.
Malta will be hosting the U-19’s European Championships between July 3-July 16, with several heavyweights expected to grace the Maltese fields during that period.
