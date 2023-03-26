The Malta U-19’s national team made amendments for last Thursday’s defeat after beating Albania with a goal in each half, on Sunday.
The two sides rubbed shoulders for the second time at the Tony Bezzina Stadium, with Toze Mendes’ Malta winning 2-1 as they continue their preparations for this summer’s U-19’s European Championships.
Malta drew first blood early in the game when England-based Alfie Bridgman found the net after just seven minutes.
