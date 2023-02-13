A second-half goal from Beatrice Vitale handed Catania U-19’s a narrow victory over the U-19’s women’s national team in a friendly played at the Centenary Stadium, on Monday.

This friendly served Frank Schembri’s side as preparation for their upcoming European qualifiers that are pencilled for April with Malta set to face Armenia and Faroe Islands.

For this game, coach Schembri deployed goalkeeper Justyne Caruana from the start. Izabella Camilleri, Georgiana Mifsud, Kayah Abela Sciberras and Francesca Bartolo formed the backline.

