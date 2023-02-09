The Malta U-19’s women’s national team will host Catania Primavera in an international friendly on February 13.

The match, which will be at a free entrance, is set to be played at the Centenary Stadium (kick-off: 1.30pm).

Coach Frank Schembri has selected 24 players for this friendly which will serve as a preparation for the upcoming European qualifiers that will take place in April.

More details on SportsDesk.