The Malta U-19’s women’s national team are gearing up their preparations for their historic appearance in League A of the 2023 UEFA Women’s U-19’s European Championship qualifications.

Coached by Frank Schembri, the young Maltese selection will be involved in a four-team group that will be hosted in Portugal between October 5 and October 11.

Malta are pitted alongside three of the strongest teams in European football – Belgium, hosts of the 2023 European Championships, Norway – runners up of this year’s edition and Portugal, semi-finalists of the 2019 edition.

