Malta’s Under-19 squad faces the toughest test next month in the UEFA Under-19 European Championship.

With the opening match against Italy just around the corner on July 3, Malta coach Toze Mendez emphasised the significance of the team’s sacrifices and highlighted their remarkable journey thus far.

Mendez revealed that the team has been engaged in extensive preparations over the past 18 months. In their pursuit of excellence, the squad has participated in 29 friendly matches, both domestically and internationally. These matches have provided invaluable experience and allowed the players to refine their skills, strategy, and teamwork. The commitment and dedication displayed by the team throughout this period are commendable, demonstrating their unwavering focus on success.

