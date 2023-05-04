The Malta Under-21 national team coach Francesco Macri has selected a 30-man squad for a training camp that will get under way on Monday.

This camp has been set up in preparation for the upcoming friendly match away against North Macedonia scheduled to be played on Tuesday, June 20.

Macri has made five changes to his squad as he brought in a number of new players while others who missed the squad which was involved in a double home fixture against Slovakia, which saw the team manage a 1-1 draw.

These are Sheldon Mizzi, Owen Sammut, Jake Grech, Owen Sciberras and Leon Borg.

Read the full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt