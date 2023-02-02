The Malta U21 team have been handed a tough draw in the UEFA Euro 2025 qualifying campaign when they were pitted in Group B.

The Maltese youngsters will face Spain, Belgium, Scotland, Hungary and Kazakhstan.

A total of 52 entrants are involved in the qualifying phase that will run between March 2023 and November 2024, with 15 places up for grabs to join final tournament hosts Slovakia.

This will be the second campaign under the helm of coach Gilbert Agius for the Under 21 team.

The previous campaign saw Malta collecting six points after a home and away win against Northern Ireland.

Once again Malta will face Spain who are the biggest attraction of the group emerging from Pot 1.

