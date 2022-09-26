Malta’s friendly against Montenegro friendly proved to be an acid test for Gilbert Agius’s new kids on the block as the Malta U-21 suffered a big blow Monday evening after going down 6-0 at the Centenary stadium.

Stopping the Montenegro side was always going to be an arduous task for the Maltese boys, but the team never got going as Montenegro dominated from start to finish with striker Andrija Radulovic netting a brace.

Three goals in the opening half an hour shattered Malta’s hopes of gaining a respectable result as the superior Montenegrins proved too strong on the day.

Montenegro dictated matters from the outset.

