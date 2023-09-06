Malta U-21’s new coach Ivan Woods has released his final squad ahead of the opening two games from the 2025 European Championship qualifications.

The former Malta international picked 22 players including eight players that were part of Toze Mendes’ U-19’s selection during the recent home Euro finals played in July.

These are goalkeeper Hugo Sacco, who embarked in the United States after his Marseille spell, Mattias Ellul, Jake Vassallo, Jake Micallef, Andy Borg, Benjamin Hili, Reading’s Basil Tuma and Brooklyn Borg.

More details on SportsDesk.