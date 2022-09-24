The Malta U-21’s will launch a new cycle under coach Gilbert Agius with two international warm-ups against Cyprus and Montenegro.

The friendly against Cyprus is pencilled for Saturday at the Centenary Stadium (kick-off: 7pm) as coach Agius will use this friendly to start assembling his squad ahead of the 2025 European Championship qualifications.

The previous qualifying edition was rounded off last June with an away fixture against daunting Spain, a competition wherein the team attained a welcome return of six points ensuing the double win over Northern Ireland.

