The Malta U-21 national team will play their final fixture of the season when they face North Macedonia in an international friendly in Skopje on Tuesday (kick-off: 6pm).

The match is being played a year after the team’s last competitive fixture against Spain in Melilla and will serve as preparation ahead of the new qualifying campaign that gets under way in September.

Malta’s opponents in the upcoming competition are Spain, Belgium, Scotland, Hungary and Kazakhstan.

Tuesday’s match brings to an end a hectic period for the Malta U-21 youngsters who were involved in a training camp during the past six weeks and coach Francesco Macri will be keen to see some tactical improvement from his players against the North Macedonians.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com