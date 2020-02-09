In my three and a half years as British High Commissioner to Malta, the one thing I have heard over and over again is that the relationship between the UK and Malta will remain strong when we have left the European Union. This is great, because I’ve been saying it too, over and over again.

It’s not lazy sloganising, but we need to understand why it’s not just something we say to give us comfort. The reason we will be strong together goes beyond the usual historical context.

Of course, we cannot – and must not – forget that context. We draw strength from our shared journey: from Nelson’s actions at the turn of the 18th and 19th centuries, through the colonial era, via the trauma and heroism of World War II, to independence, the creation of the Republic of Malta, and beyond.

For a relationship to remain strong, the partners must each be strong. Our two countries have passed through difficult times in recent years, but we can each look forward with confidence.

In Britain, there has been an intense political debate about the direction of our country. Our democratic and constitutional structures have passed some serious tests but our direction is now clear.

Our old friendship will do anything but get older and better

As Prime Minister Boris Johnson has set out, Brexit is behind us and the UK now embarks on a future as a confident, independent nation and a sovereign equal of the European Union and each of its members.

We shall be a champion of free trade and we shall be a force for moral good in the world, upholding the rule of law and defending human rights. On climate change, our leadership will be plain to see when we host – with our Italian friends – COP26 in Glasgow later this year. We have a lot to do and we want to do it as close friends of our European neighbours.

Malta, too, is at a turning point. The course you now take will determine your own strength internationally in the coming months and years. I am in no doubt about the ability of the Maltese nation to look the risks in the eye and to tackle them in a hard-headed and practical way. And if my country can help Malta to achieve that, then we shall certainly do so. We want to see a strong and confident Malta too.

The friendship we want with the EU and all its members doesn’t mean we will simply align our laws and regulations to those of the EU. That would defeat the point of our leaving the EU and would not honour the democratic choice of the British people. We will allow ourselves to diverge from EU laws if we so choose and to make our own laws as an independent sovereign nation.

The UK government has no intention of seeking an extension to the transition period but, by the end of this year, we hope we will have reached a Canada-style free trade agreement with the EU.

If we haven’t, then our trading relationship will be based on the 2019 deal, without an FTA, along the lines of Australia’s. Either way, on January 1, 2021, we shall no longer be members of the single market or the customs union and we will have regained our economic and political independence.

Which brings me back to the relationship between our two countries, which has never depended on our membership of the European Union.

Our side-by-side march through history has created a tapestry of bonds between our peoples which cannot be undone. Looking ahead, those bonds will enable us to work together on the things that matter to us both, from anti-money laundering, cyber security and human trafficking to the situation in Libya and all its consequences – and much more besides.

I don’t think our old friendship will do anything but get older (and better) still.

Stuart Gill is British High Commissioner to Malta.