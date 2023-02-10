Malta and the United Kingdom on Friday signed a cooperation agreement covering several sectors and pledged to continue building on the “excellent” relations dating back many centuries.

The two countries will cooperate in foreign policy, security, defence, public administration, rule of law, trade, investment, research and innovation, energy, climate change, sustainability, education, health, and culture.

The agreement was the culmination of an official visit by the Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Commonwealth, and Development of the United Kingdom, James Cleverly.

Cleverly and Foreign Minister Ian Borg signed the agreement at the Museum of Archaeology in Valletta following bilateral talks.

Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Commonwealth, and Development of the United Kingdom, James Cleverly, and Foreign Minister Ian Borg exchange the signed agreement. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Borg said the agreement was the result of work carried out over the last months and years by many diplomats so that both peoples can enjoy stronger bilateral relations in a number of strategic sectors.

Addressing a press conference, Borg explained how this “historic agreement” was testimony to the strong relations that already existed between the two countries and that will continue to be strengthened.

He said cooperation with the UK as a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council shall be strengthened on a multilateral level since Malta took its seat as a non-permanent member of the UNSC.

“During these testing times for the international community, with the unprovoked war initiated by the Russian Federation at the heart of Europe, Malta aspires to work closely with like-minded partners such as the UK to serve on such an important forum like the Security Council to meaningfully contribute and ensure the maintenance of international peace and security,” he said.

He spoke about how another area of multilateral cooperation between Malta and UK is the Commonwealth. As a small island state, Malta always believed that one of the principal roles of the Commonwealth should be its continuous support to be a voice for small island states, he said.

Cleverly said the United Kingdom wanted to continue strengthening the relationship with Malta and his visit was a significant example of this. He said that the agreement was just the beginning of more work between the two countries. He looked forward to working with Malta on issues such as peace and security, especially since the country had always been an agent of peace.

Video: MaltaGov

Clerverly skirted a Times of Malta question on difficulties Maltese importers were facing to get a range of pharmaceutical products from the UK, leading to a shortage of some of the most important medicinal products on the Maltese market.

“We absolutely recognise the importance of logistics and supplies when you’re a country like Malta. During our negotiations with the European Commission we will of course always be conscious of the impact on all our friends and partners of any decisions that are being made. I cannot go into more detail than that,” he said.

He added: “Malta should be reassured by the agreement that we just signed that the specific needs of Malta as a very close friend and a long-standing partner of the UK will very much be at the forefront of our minds as we move into the implementation phase of this agreement.”

Following the event, Cleverly paid homage to assassinated journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, laying flowers and lighting a candle at her makeshift memorial in Great Siege Square. He also met members of Caruana Galizia’s family.

UK Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Commonwealth, and Development James Cleverly lays flowers at the Daphne Caruana Galizia memorial. Photo: Jonathan Borg