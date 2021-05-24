The Aquatic Sports Association of Malta named the Malta U-15 national team ahead of their participation in Men’s European Waterpolo Championship Group C qualifiers.

The Championships, which are a biennial event, held under the auspices of the Ligue Européenne de Natation (LEN), were postponed from March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

National team coach Anthony Farrugia expressed his satisfaction with the team’s preparation. The dedication put in by the team and their coaches and officials have been commendable, Farrugia said.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta