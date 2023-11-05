The Maltese Under 18 team achieved a good victory of 21-4 against Wales to go second in the table at the European Championships being held in Malta.

The Maltese team had a great performance and got the upperhand on the Welsh who on the day couldn’t do so much.

Even the Maltese women’s team climbed to second place in the standings in their group, two points below France after a great performance which saw them secure a 14-11 victory against Wales.

The men’s B teams were also in action as they beat Wales 11-10 with Darren Schembri closing the last frame.

The B1 team won 15-6 against the Netherlands while the B2 team had the better of England 11-10. On the other hand, the same team lost to Wales B1 11-10.

