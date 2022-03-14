Malta Under 21 coach Gilbert Agius has selected his 28-man provisional squad for the upcoming UEFA European U21 Championship Group C home qualifier against Lithuania scheduled for March 29.

The March international window had initially been scheduled for two home qualifiers for the Malta U-21 Team but due to the fact other opponents were Russia, the match has been put on hold in parallel with FIFA and UEFA’s decisions to suspended Russian national teams following Ukraine’s invasion.

The match against Lithuania at the Centenary Stadium will forge the opportunity for Malta U-21 to build on a successful last outing for the team emerging winners 2-0 in Northern Ireland last November.

