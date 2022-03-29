The Malta Under-21 national team will be looking to stage a positive performance on home soil when they host Lithuania in a European Championship qualifier at the Centenary Stadium this afternoon (kick-off: 4pm).

Led by coach Gilbert Agius, Malta sit fourth in the six-team group with six points following their victories against Northern Ireland, 4-0 at home and 2-0 away, in one of the best-ever campaigns registered by a Maltese Under-21 selection. The Maltese youngsters will now turn their attentions on Lithuania as they plot a way to make amends for their first-round defeat against the Baltic nation.

