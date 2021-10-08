The Malta U-21’s national team fell to the second straight defeat in their European qualifiers after losing 2-1 to Lithuania.

The Baltic team opened the score from a direct freekick in the closing stages of the first half before wrapping up the win with a penalty, early in the second 45 minutes.

Deep in stoppage time, Jamie Sixsmith pulled one back for Malta but it was too late for the Maltese side to rescue at least a point from this game.

Led by Gilbert Agius, Malta remain with three points after three outings with Lithuania joining them with the same tally of points.

