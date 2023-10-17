The Malta U-21 national team will be involved in their first foreign assignment in the European Championship qualifiers when they face Scotland at Fir Park on Tuesday (kick-off: 6.30pm).

The Maltese youngsters come into the match on the back of a very encouraging showing against Belgium which saw the team hold their own against their more-quoted opponents and only two concede two late goals to suffer a 2-0 defeat.

Coach Ivan Woods was encouraged by the display of the players who showed remarkable progress from last month’s qualifiers.

“On Friday my players performed superbly, they were disciplined, and produced a great collective effort with a positive attitude. All players looked unfazed by the magnitude of the task of having to face another powerful side like Belgium,” Woods said.

