The Malta squash players ended the 2023 GSSE in some style after dominating the mixed doubles competition that was played at the Cottonera Sports Complex yesterday.

Both Malta’s teams in the tournament stormed into the final and it was the ‘senior’ pair of Colette Sultana and Niall Engerer prevailing in the gold medal when they beat the Sultana siblings Kijan and Lijana in a well-contested final 2-0.

If further proof was needed, the mixed doubles competition again underlined Malta’s superiority in the sport as the Maltese pairing had a serene route to the final.

In fact, Kijan and Lijana Sultana easily overcame the challenge of Loic Ruchon and Camilla Zerbo, of Monaco, in the first round 11-2 11-2 before battling past Luxembourg duo Miguel Duarter Tojal and Sandra Denis in the semis 11-9 11-8.

