Malta's educational system needs "crucial reform" if the country were to vie for an AI-specialised workforce, according to artificial intelligence lecturer Dylan Seychell.

Apart from an outdated computer studies syllabus, he highlighted that over 40 per cent of students failed their mathematics O-level exam- a core subject to excel in the AI industry.

He was speaking during the ‘AI and Cyber Security’ conference, a business breakfast organised by Times of Malta in collaboration with the Malta Digital Innovation Authority and the Malta Information Technology Agency.

Seychell was speaking during a panel discussion that also featured BOV chief technology officer Joseph Agius, Senior Associate from Camilleri Preziosi Advocates Sharon Xuereb, senior product marketing manager at security platform Synk, Frank Fischer, and freelance IT consultant Matthew Scerri.

Seychell, a lecturer with over 10 years of experience in the field and an AI specialist, was answering questions about the action Malta must take to prepare the future workforce for AI tools.

He said young people must be motivated to understand the value and importance of AI and ensure there are the necessary tools to guide them.

“The high density of our population impacts our lives as we face the reality of construction and recently, even power cuts. Now we need to shift forwards to an economy that is less labour-intensive, and ensure we are competitive on an international level.”

He said for Malta to remain competitive in the AI field, education is key, yet he described the education situation as having a 'good and ugly' side.

He said that at the tertiary level, there are a number of courses which provide high-quality qualifications in Artificial Intelligence. He said both MITA and MDIA are working to empower students to further studies in this field.

“The bad? Beyond or even before tertiary. If you look at the SEC syllabus, anyone sitting for the computer advanced exam next year, the syllabus does not even mention AI,” he said.

He highlighted that while AI sounds ‘cool’, one of the core subjects needed to study it is mathematics.

“We saw that 40 per cent of students who sat for their O-level in maths failed. As a nation, we need to work hard to reform our educational system to address the topics we are speaking about.”

All speakers highlighted the importance of educating people to better appreciate AI and to see signs of its misuse.

Frank Fischer. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Discussing the importance of awareness of the role of AI, Fischer said it is important that every person understands AI and be a critical consumer.

“We need to be very critical consumers; we need to be aware of the data trail we leave behind. We should also request from companies that ask for our data to be ethical and transparent in how they use it.”

He said 20 years ago, when the discussion of AI just began many were naïve about its role, but now is the time to get over that sense of naivety.

He said that he would like to see the set up of an ethical approval board, that would guide start-ups and SMEs on the ‘dos and don’ts’ when applying AI tools to their product and services.

“Whenever I speak to my customers, whether big companies or small start-ups, they are all puzzled and unsure of how to apply AI,” he said, adding that such a board will provide clarity to all companies.

“We need to understand that the future of our workforce will be a blend of human and AI collaboration, and we must be more creative in our approach.”

Superintendent of police Cyber Crime Unit, Anna Marie Xuereb, was one of the speakers on the second panel. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Cybercrime evolved in the past 10 years, cases increase

In a second panel, MDIA Chief officer Gavril Flores, Cybergate Int. Managing Technical Consultant Francesco Mifsud, Cybercrime Unit Superintendent Anna Marie Xuereb, engineer and influencer Therese Galea and Head of Information Security and Governance at MITA Jonathan Cassar discussed the growing importance of cyber security.

Xuereb highlighted that in the past 10 years, cybercrime has evolved and police continue to see a growing number of reports.

Speaking to Times of Malta, she said the main crime the unit deals with is the hacking of social media accounts.

She explained that it is important that victims of hacking report both to the police and to the social media platform itself.

She highlighted that it is important to take the time to go through any messages or emails which could potentially be scams or fake profiles.

RELATED STORIES Police head of financial crime Sandro Camilleri falls victim to online scam

Parcel delivery scams: 'I clicked on a text message - and lost €950'

The police often warn the public about any scam emails which may be doing the rounds- whether pretending to be a local bank or Interpol.

As the first panel, Xuereb highlighted the importance of educating the public and said the unit frequently carries out educational talks at schools and in public events to teach about the importance of cybercrime literacy.

Mifsud said it is important that companies, no matter the size, take the incentive to protect themselves from cybercrime at an early stage, and not after they are hacked.

"Many times people think that they won't be hacked, but all it takes is one accident and then it is too late."