The run-up to tomorrow’s highly anticipated match between Malta and England is being marred by an unprecedented number of ticket touts and scammers, with fans being asked to pay over double the original selling price.

Online Facebook groups have been inundated with requests for tickets from football fans hoping to see Malta face one of Europe’s top international teams, but tickets are in short supply.

Reselling of match tickets is an issue of concern - Malta Football Association

Some prospective buyers are reporting extortionate prices being charged for the tickets, with others alleging that tickets were bought in bulk and are being re-sold at a high markup.

Tickets for the match originally went on sale on May 3, with early-bird prices ranging from €20 for the South Stand to €70 for the West Stand.

The Malta Football Association told Times of Malta that all tickets were sold out within hours of the early-bird tickets going on sale.

Several match tickets are on sale on Facebook marketplace, with West Stand tickets often being listed at €120 each, almost twice their face value. Others are trying to sell tickets on local football Facebook groups.

Several tickets appear to be available on sale on Facebook’s marketplace, often at a significantly higher price than their face value.

'Tickets may not be transferred without MFA consent'

The conditions of sale on match tickets state that a ticket “may not be sold, re-sold, or transferred” without the MFA’s prior consent.

Scammers are also muddying the waters, with multiple fake social media profiles claiming to sell tickets for as little as €25.

Some disheartened supporters are taking the situation in jest, deliberately asking scammers for tickets to stands that do not actually exist, such as the Michael Mifsud Stand and the Raymond Falzon Stand. The scammers confirm they have tickets for these non-existent areas.

An MFA spokesperson admitted to Times of Malta that “reselling of match tickets is an issue of concern”, saying that “demand and supply automatically lead to such an outcome”.

How were tickets allocated?

Speaking to Times of Malta, South End Core president Dillon Mercieca said that an initial 2,700 tickets in the South Stand were allocated to the fan group’s members through a pre-sale agreement with the MFA, with each member allowed to purchase up to five tickets to be able to attend with their family and friends.

The group was later offered the opportunity to sell tickets for other stands, with a further 300 tickets in the Millenium Stand or West Stand going to South End Core members.

All 4,000 tickets in the North Stand, usually used to house away fans, were allocated to England fans. “This was not the case in the match against Italy, for which the Italian Federation had requested only a few hundred tickets,” an MFA spokesperson said.

Mercieca said that the West A section of the stadium, with some 2,000 tickets, is managed directly by MFA with tickets allocated for corporate sponsors, VIPs, family members of the players and other guests.

Some fans are asking scammers for tickets to seating areas that do not exist – and are being told tickets are available for those areas.

This means that only some 5,700 tickets across the 17,000-seater stadium were available to the public once tickets went on sale, according to Mercieca.

Some argue that long-overdue changes to the association’s ticketing system would help curb the abuse.

Mercieca argues that “the ticketing system needs to change to be personalised, similar to what happens in most international stadiums around the world”.

A personalised ticketing system would mean that a ticket is allocated to a specific individual and matched to an identification document such as an ID card or passport. If a ticket were to be re-sold, it would need to be transferred to the new owner through the official system.

RELATED STORIES Tout warning after Champions league final tickets are stolen from hotel

Malta fans get extra tickets to England game at Wembley

Insiders who spoke to Times of Malta acknowledged that while implementing a similar system is a key step in combating touting, this would require a significant investment to tackle a problem that only arises on the few occasions when the stadium is a sell-out.

Mercieca also calls for stricter enforcement, arguing that police should crack down on the abusive practice of ticket touting. “The Financial Crime Unit should be involved to monitor fake profiles and track undeclared income being made through ticket sales,” he said.

Asked about the re-selling of tickets allocated to the South End Core’s members, Mercieca said he was “very disappointed” to see this happening, pledging to expel members who are caught”.

“Unfortunately, this is usually done using a fake profile, so it is impossible for us to trace who the culprits are.”

Malta v England – What to expect:

The England team arrive in Malta this evening and depart immediately after the match.

Gates to will open at 6pm tomorrow with a fan zone at the Ta’ Qali National Park being set up by the South End Core before the match.

The South End Core’s choreography will extend to the Millenium Stand, not just the South Stand as is usually the case.

The Maltese language is set to play a more prominent role in chants, banners and choreography, following feedback from the public.