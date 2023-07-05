Malta views Greece as one of its closest partners within the Euro-Mediterranean region, sharing similar objectives and concerns, as well as very strong cultural and historical affinities, President George Vella said during official talks with his Greek counterpart Katerina N. Sakellaropoulou.

Vella and Sakellaropoulou agreed that relations are excellent and based on common values.

The two countries also have shared concerns in the Mediterranean region and beyond.

Vella inspecting a guard of honour, Photo: Kian Bugeja, DOI

On the bilateral front, they noted that increased cooperation can take place in trade, tourism, maritime affairs, technology, and culture.

Migration remains a priority for both countries, and a European Union solution is necessary, they insisted.

The discussion also focused on the Russian war in Ukraine and its consequences for the energy and economic sectors in particular.

Worrying developments in North Africa, as well as the recent escalation of violence in the Middle East, were discussed.

Both interlocutors agreed that multilateralism is ever more necessary and referred to Malta’s seat on the UNSC and Greece’s bid for the term 2025-2026.

Vella also had a separate meeting with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, fresh from his re-election. On behalf of the government and the people of Malta, the President conveyed his best wishes to the newly elected government and the people of the Hellenic Republic.

Vella was decorated by the Greek President with the Collar of the Grand Cross of the Order of the Redeemer.

In turn, he welcomed this opportunity to decorate the President of Greece a Companion of Honour in the National Order of Merit of the Republic of Malta.

In Athens, the President and Mrs Vella received a warm welcome from the Maltese community in Greece, whom he commended for keeping the Maltese identity alive.

"I do hope that you will also instil the same sense of pride and belonging to the Maltese Islands in the younger generations. Maintain our traditions by meeting socially to commemorate national or religious festivities, and keep up your contacts and networking among yourselves, even if merely through social media," said Vella.

He encouraged the Maltese in Greece to visit Malta to revive the roots of their Maltese identity.

Vella also laid a wreath on the tomb of the unknown soldier in Syntagma Square, Athens, in honour of the Greek soldiers killed in war. He visited the Byzantine and Christian museum.

The Maltese delegation, which also includes Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo, returns to Malta tomorrow.