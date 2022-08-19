The readers of the luxury travel magazine Connoisseur Circle have made their choice: Malta is their no. 1 travel destination in Europe.

The voters of the leading luxury travel magazine in German language appreciate Malta for being a high-class destination for connoisseurs and culturally connected travellers with a refined taste.

They now recognised the archipelago for offering authentic savoir-vivre à la Maltese and a rich abundance of exquisite travel experience in the heart of the Mediterranean.

Connoisseur Circle is a well-established luxury travel magazine in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. An expert jury of renowned travel journalists and industry experts decides on the nominees and winners. In addition, Connoisseur Circle readers can vote for their favourites in the ‘Readers' Choice’ categories.

With the Connoisseur Circle Hospitality Award 2022, the German representative office for the Malta Tourism Authority has once again received one of the most important and sought-after accolades in the luxury tourism industry.

“The German market remains of high importance for Malta’s tourism industry. We will continue working hard to sustain air connectivity from Germany to the Maltese Islands to ensure that more tourists within the region are given the opportunity to explore and enjoy the splendour of the Maltese Islands,” outlined Minister for Tourism Clayton Bartolo.

The German market remains of high importance for Malta’s tourism industry. Photo: Shutterstock.com

“After the turbulent months which the industry had to endure during the pandemic, recognitions such as this one are once again another feather in the cap for the marketing teams at the MTA head office and in Germany, and a testament to their resilience, which is resulting in very high seat-load factors on the flights from Germany, as MTA’s strategy is moving towards higher quality tourism,” Carlo Micallef, MTA CEO added.

The team around Martin Frendo, Manager of the Malta Tourism Authority in Frankfurt, and Senior Executive Michaela Hempel happily received the award: “We are very proud that Malta, with a history of over 7,000 years, countless historical sights and warm-hearted hosts, is the Reader’s Choice in Europe. We would like to thank Connoisseur Circle and their readers for this special recognition, which makes us very proud. We are looking forward to welcome you again soon.”

Connoisseur Circle publisher Andreas Dressler sent the trophies on their journey around the globe: "With our hospitality awards, we wish to honour the tireless efforts of the hotels and destinations, especially in challenging times for tourism. With a high degree of professionalism and passion, they always strive to offer their guests unforgettable moments – for this, they deserve a curtain call.”