Updated 10am with MIA comments

Malta woke up to a blanket of low-lying fog on Thursday, delaying flights and causing long tailbacks on some roads.

Motorists had to be extra careful on Thursday morning. Video: Jonathan Borg

It is the thickest fog Malta has experienced in months, erasing the view of church steeples and tower cranes from the sky.

The Valletta ferry to Sliema and Senglea was stopped until visibility improved.

Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq early on Thursday morning. Photo: Jonathan Borg

A spokesperson for the Malta International Airport confirmed flights were delayed because of low-flying fog.

The spokesperson said air traffic control activated low visibility procedures on Wednesday at 10.15pm because visibility was at just 150 metres, eventually dropping to below 50 metres on Thursday morning.

This caused delays to 10 flights scheduled to fly from Malta between 5.35am and 8.35am.

An additional 10 arriving flights were impacted.

The low visibility procedures were lifted at 8.39am, allowing normal operations to resume, the spokesperson added.

The fog lasted for hours. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Can you spot the Stella Maris church in Sliema?

Żebbuġ church out of sight. Photo: Jasen Ogle

Mosta pitch this morning. Photo: Walt Att Pics

Where's the Grand Harbour? Photo: Rose Marie Buttigieg

Gżira at around 8.30am. Photo: Giulia Magri

Qormi valley in the early hours. Photo: Mariella Camilleri

Misty Valletta as seen from Sliema.

Veccja point. Photo: Keith Lewins

University building out of sight. Photo: Dylan Attard

Żejtun church slowly reappearing. Photo: Anthony John Muscat

Ian Ciangura took this photo of the airport apron.

Valletta bastions. Photo: Wayne

Photo by Philip Agius at 7am

Do you have any photos of this morning's fog? Send them on newsroom@timesofmalta.com