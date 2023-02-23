Updated 10am with MIA comments
Malta woke up to a blanket of low-lying fog on Thursday, delaying flights and causing long tailbacks on some roads.
It is the thickest fog Malta has experienced in months, erasing the view of church steeples and tower cranes from the sky.
The Valletta ferry to Sliema and Senglea was stopped until visibility improved.
A spokesperson for the Malta International Airport confirmed flights were delayed because of low-flying fog.
The spokesperson said air traffic control activated low visibility procedures on Wednesday at 10.15pm because visibility was at just 150 metres, eventually dropping to below 50 metres on Thursday morning.
This caused delays to 10 flights scheduled to fly from Malta between 5.35am and 8.35am.
An additional 10 arriving flights were impacted.
The low visibility procedures were lifted at 8.39am, allowing normal operations to resume, the spokesperson added.
Do you have any photos of this morning's fog? Send them on newsroom@timesofmalta.com
