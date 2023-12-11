Malta is among four countries demanding EU travel bans and asset freezes on "violent [Israeli] settlers” in the West Bank.

Prime Minister Robert Abela and the leaders of Belgium, Ireland and Spain signed the letter to European Council President Charles Michel calling for the sanctions.

“We must avoid escalation in the West Bank, for which we propose imposing targeted travel bans and asset freezes on violent settlers who are attacking and displacing Palestinian settlers,” the letter said.

Highlighting the “death toll, level of destruction and the dire humanitarian situation” in Gaza, the letter said a clear and firm position by the EU was needed.

Page one of the letter co-signed by Malta, Belgium, Ireland and Spain. Page two of the letter.

While reiterating their condemnation of Hamas and Israel’s right to defend itself “in line with international law,” the four countries said the EU had “reached a moment... where it must go further on three issues.”

In addition to the travel bans and asset freezes, the group called for a “lasting humanitarian ceasefire” to end hostilities, the work of UN humanitarian agencies to be allowed to take place unhindered and for infrastructure in the strip to be restored.

They said this should include the reopening of the Karem Shalom crossing, which straddles the Gaza-Egypt and Gaza-Israel borders, to allow food, water, medicine and fuel into the conflict-stricken Palestinian enclave.

Calling the number of casualties in Gaza “unbearable,” the letter stressed the “urgent need” for a political process to implement a two-state solution.

“We cannot go back to the status quo before October 7, with Hamas in control of Gaza and the Palestinian Authority undermined by a lack of any serious political perspective. Providing it with such a prospect... is the best way to reform the Palestinian Authority for it to take back effective control of Gaza.”

The four countries described such a move as vital for Israel’s security as well and insisted on convening an international peace conference as soon as possible, something they said was endorsed by the Arab League and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

“A serious and credible prospect for the recognition of the Palestinian State, alongside the State of Israel, is the necessary basis to advance towards mutual recognition, peace and security in the region.

“These are dark hours for millions of people in Palestine and Israel. Across Europe, anti-Semitic incidents have resurged and this cannot be tolerated. It is time for the European Union to act. Our credibility is at stake.”

Israel declared war on Hamas after the militant group killed 1,200 people and took 240 hostages, according to Israeli figures, in an unprecedented attack on October 7.

The Israeli offensive has killed at least 17,700 people in Gaza, many of them women and children, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

Meanwhile, Italy, France and Germany called on the EU to impose ad hoc sanctions against Hamas and its supporters, according to a letter to the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

"We express our full support for the ... proposal to create an ad hoc sanctions regime against Hamas and its supporters," said the letter seen by Reuters.

"The swift adoption of this sanctions regime will enable us to send a strong political message about the European Union's commitment against Hamas and our solidarity with Israel," the letter by the foreign ministers said.