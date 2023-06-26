The Council of Europe's human rights commissioner warned Malta on Monday to avoid taking "backward steps" after the government announced a revision of the so-called abortion bill.

Dunja Mijatovic in a tweet urged Malta's parliamentarians to pause their debate on the newly-amended bill allowing the termination of pregnancies when the mother's life is in danger, saying there is a need for more consultations "to avoid steps backwards and ensure effective access to abortion care".

Last week, the government backed down on its original bill to allow the termination of pregnancies when a mother's health or life were in manifest danger, narrowing the text of the bill to circumstances when the mother's life is in jeopardy.

Malta has among the strictest abortion laws in the world.

Mijatovic had welcomed the bill in its original form late last year, describing it as "a first imperative step to protect women's rights".

She had called for measures to fully guarantee women’s access to safe and legal abortion care. Among other measures, she had called for a repeal of measures which criminalise abortion and the provision of safe and legal abortion care.

On Friday, Health Minister Chris Fearne said that in terms of the newly amended bill, a pregnancy could only be terminated when the woman's life is at immediate risk or her health is in grave jeopardy which may lead to her death.

Terminations may only take place once all other treatments are exhausted and decisions to terminate a pregnancy may only be taken by three specialists together. If the foetus can live outside the womb, the woman must give birth, the new bill proposes.

Pro-life groups endorsed the changes, while the pro-choice coalition described them as a "betrayal" and a retrograde step.

Debate on the bill, which was on hold for months, resumed in parliament on Monday in the committee stage.