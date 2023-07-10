Public service media in Malta should be independent of the state and managed transparently, a European-wide study has warned, flagging Malta’s high risk of political interference in the media.

The annual report on media pluralism suggests PBS should be managed transparently, not only when it comes to its content but also its appointment procedures.

“Moreover, its remit should ensure that it is accountable in its fair representation of all participants in the public debate, honouring its public service responsibilities of balance and impartiality,” according to the Monitoring Media Pluralism in the Digital Area report.

The research identifies potential risks linked to media’s fundamental protection (such as freedom of expression and right to information), market plurality, political independence and social inclusiveness in 27 EU member states and candidate countries Albania, Montenegro, The Republic of North Macedonia, Serbia and Turkey.

To identify risks in Malta, the Centre for Media Pluralism and Media Freedom at the European University Institute partnered up with Louiselle Vassallo from the Faculty of Media and Knowledge Sciences. A group of experts in Malta was also appointed to review the findings.

The overall score for risk to political independence in Malta increased to 83%... the rest of Europe, on average, scored 48%

Some of the highest risk scores for Malta were in the area of political independence, because of “evident problematic areas like the ownership of multiple media outlets by political parties and the atmosphere of polarisation that they, inevitably, contribute towards, as well as the over-dependence of the public service media on state funding and the direct involvement that the government has upon its governance”.

The report suggests the political party-owned media scenario needs to be addressed in a manner that ensures all political actors have a space to debate in a healthy and exemplary manner.

Until then, the Broadcasting Authority should refrain from considering the two camps with the understanding that they neutralise each other’s narrative and should apply the rules of balance and impartiality to both, independently of the other.

The overall score for risk to political independence in Malta increased to 83% – four percentage points higher than last year.

The rest of Europe, on average, scored 48% (medium risk), with Malta and six other countries – Hungary, Poland, Romania, Albania, Serbia and Turkey – indicating high risk.

Editorial autonomy

In commenting on editorial autonomy, the report says that in Malta there is no common regulatory safeguard that guarantees autonomy when appointing and dismissing editors-in-chief.

It refers to a “controversial case” that saw the suspension of L-Orizzont editor Victor Vella, reportedly as a result of his sympathy with migrants and his opinion on rising numbers of people in poverty – something that was in direct conflict with the government’s message.

The report also refers to how PBS came under fire for censoring the essence of the pope’s anti-corruption message during the papal visit of 2022, which took place during the general election campaign period.

“Independent newsrooms, like the Times of Malta, The Malta Independent, MaltaToday, The Shift News, Newsbook and others, are also subject to political pressure, but they publish a variety of opinion writers who hold different viewpoints.

“However, issues of financial instability, and owing to the fact that the government is one of the leading advertising clients for local media organisations raises concern, since pressure may be applied indirectly if withholding of campaign budgets are used as a veiled threat.”