When Aman Tekeste opened a truck company in North Carolina, the US, a couple of years ago, he called it Malta Trucking because he wanted everyone to know about the island.

“When people see my trucks, I want them to ask me where Malta is, so I can tell them all about the small island in the Mediterranean,” he told Times of Malta.

Mr Tekeste credits the Maltese with teaching him everything he needed to know about opening a business. But more than that, he is grateful for the care and friendship they offered him at a time in his life when he most needed it.

“Malta is a country that made me the person I am today,” he posted on social media, alongside a picture of him proudly standing by his truck.

“It made me a better person than I used to be. I would like to thank the people of Malta for helping me when I was struggling.”

Malta became Mr Tekeste’s second home at the age of 22. He was driven out of his home country Eritrea and forced to leave his pregnant wife because of political instability.

Fleeing for his life, he boarded a rickety boat in Libya with 97 others and attempted the dangerous crossing across the Mediterranean seeking asylum.

They were at sea for four days before the Armed Forces of Malta rescued them.

“I was ready to die and then the Maltese navy came for us. They were so kind and from that moment I said this place is my place.”

Mr Tekeste was fortunate to survive. In the year he made the crossing, in 2013, there were 600 deaths at sea. The following year, 3,093 who attempted the crossing were recorded as dead or missing by the UNHCR.

The next challenge came when he was cleared from detention.

“I was at college when I left Eritrea studying history. I didn’t have any work experience, so I said to myself I have to be a man and learn very quickly to get a job.”

Despite his situation he was given a job with a Maltese company and was trained as a plumber. He worked hard to learn everything there was to know about his job and when he asked for help from his colleagues or boss, they were very willing to help.

More than that, they took the time to teach him the Maltese culture and language, as well as business.

“Malta was my university. The best thing you can give someone is education. If you show them how to do something, then they will be able to do it for themselves. These men I met became my brothers.”

Mr Tekeste was in Malta for four years before he was forced to relocate to the US through a resettlement programme. At first, he was very unhappy about leaving Malta, but once in the US decided to open a trucking company through which he hoped to give people jobs and create a community.

“I will help any Maltese or any person from my country who come here. I want to give them a home.”

He says it is not easy being separated from his wife and son who he has never seen, but insists life is all about attitude.

“I hope one day things will change and my wife and son can join me. But in life when things are tough, it is all about how you act.”