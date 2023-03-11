The Malta waterpolo national team set up a mouth-watering showdown with hosts Romania for the second qualifying spot at the World Cup Group B qualifiers after they defeated Great Britain 9-7 on Saturday.

Milan Cirovic’s men had a tough fight on their hands against the British outfit as they shared the exchanges for long parts of the match, with the match turning point turning out to be the third session which saw the Maltese take a two-goal lead which they managed to preserve in the final quarter to secure victory.

The win has lifted Malta to second place in the group, level on points with Romania and these two sides will face off in a direct shoot-off with the winner heading to the semi-final stage of these qualifiers which will be held in Berlin in the summer along with tournament winners Germany.

